Barcelona emerges as serious competition to Arsenal for striker

Barcelona is set to beat Arsenal to the signature of Alexander Isak after they made him their priority target.

Todofichajes reported last month that Arsenal remains keen on the Swedish striker.

The Gunners expect to lose at least one of Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang between now and the start of next season and want to sign him as a replacement.

The same media outlet is now reporting serious interest from cash-strapped Barcelona.

The report says Isak is open to a move to a top club which places Arsenal in an excellent position to sign him.

But it adds that Barcelona has made him a priority target because their other target is too expensive.

They wanted to sign Erling Haaland but have now conceded defeat in their bid to add the Norwegian to their squad.

They believe Isak would be a fine addition to it and will be less expensive.

They are now battling against Arsenal to land the Swede.

The attacker is valued at 40m euros and that fee wouldn’t be too much for Arsenal to pay as long as Mikel Arteta agrees he fit his system.

The likes of Folarin Balogun, Gabriel Martinelli and Eddie Nketiah have struggled to deliver goals as a striker in Mikel Arteta’s system and the Spaniard will hope Isak can do that when he moves to the Emirates.