Barcelona enter the race to sign cut-price Arsenal star

Barcelona are claimed to be keen on signing Alexandre Lacazette in the winter window, with Arsenal claimed to be open to selling for a cut-price fee.

The Frenchman is into the final 12 months of his playing contract at present, and is yet to start a single league match since the new season began.

That may not have been the case had he not contracted Coronavirus ahead of the opening match of the season with Brentford however, but the fact remains that his only start came against lower-league side Wimbledon yesterday.

With his contract running down however, and with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang seemingly manager Mikel Arteta’s first choice, Laca certainly appears surplus to requirements at the Emirates Stadium, and it would be no shock if he was allowed to leave come January as opposed to seeing him leave for nothing next summer.

While Atletico Madrid have been linked with his signature for some time, it is Barcelona who are now believed to be eyeing his potential signing in the new year, with Fichajes(via the DailyStar) claiming they are interested in a cut-price deal, having been decimated up front in the previous window, with both Antoine Griezmann and Lionel Messi both leaving for pastures new.

Would Depay and Lacazette work well together at Barca? Could the forward still work his way back into Arteta’s plans before January?

Patrick