Barcelona finally agree a deal to sign Aubameyang from Arsenal

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s transfer to Barcelona has been the ongoing saga of the day, and the latest reports claim that a deal has finally been made.

The Gabon international hasn’t played a competitive match since early December after falling out with manager Mikel Arteta, before being stripped of the captaincy also, and has been training away from the first-team since.

After being left behind whilst the rest of the senior team left for Dubai to undergo a training camp, Auba’s exit always seemed the logical move, and whilst it had looked unlikely numerous times today, Sky Sports has finally announced that a deal has been made.

While much of the talk was believed to be about a loan deal, Arsenal are now claimed to have agreed for the permanent departure of the striker, which will save our club massively due to his wages.

Arsenal are still yet to bring in a single player this month however, despite the fact that Auba’s departure will be the fifth senior player to leave the club this month, stripping our squad down to the bare bones.

There is just over three hours to get something done however, and we can only hope that there is a big surprise around the corner for us.

Patrick