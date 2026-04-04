Julian Alvarez
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Barcelona gets serious about beating Arsenal to World Cup winner

(Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Arsenal is one of the clubs showing interest in the signature of Julian Alvarez, as the attacker could leave Atletico Madrid at the end of the season. The Spanish side is keen to retain him, yet the forward has not publicly committed his future, leaving uncertainty surrounding his next move.

Alvarez has established himself as a highly effective striker, and his availability has attracted attention from several top European clubs. Arsenal views him as a player capable of improving their attacking options, even after investing heavily in Viktor Gyokeres during the previous transfer window.

Arsenal’s Transfer Ambitions

The Gunners are expected to strengthen their squad again at the end of the campaign, and Alvarez is among the names under consideration. His versatility, work rate, and proven ability at the highest level make him an appealing target for a team aiming to compete consistently for major honours.

However, Arsenal faces strong competition for his signature. Barcelona has also shown significant interest, and reports suggest that the Argentine forward considers the Catalan club his preferred destination. Despite this, Arsenal remains determined to pursue the deal and will continue to monitor developments closely.

According to Fichajes, Barcelona is now preparing to act decisively on their interest, potentially accelerating the transfer process. This development could place Arsenal under increased pressure if they wish to secure the player’s services.

Decision Time for Alvarez

The striker is now expected to evaluate his options carefully before making a final decision on his future. Both Arsenal and Barcelona offer attractive opportunities, though each presents a different sporting project and environment.

Alvarez previously enjoyed considerable success in the Premier League during his time at Manchester City, where he won multiple trophies. That experience could influence his thinking, whether he chooses to return to English football or pursue a new challenge elsewhere.

As the transfer window approaches, the situation remains fluid. Arsenal’s persistence and Barcelona’s intent to act swiftly will likely determine where Alvarez continues his career next season.

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