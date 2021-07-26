Barcelona gives an ultimatum to Arsenal target which could see him leave

Arsenal has a long-standing interest in Ousmane Dembele and the Frenchman might be thinking about leaving Barcelona this summer as he continues to delay signing a new deal.
He has entered the final 12 months of his current contract and Barcelona wants to keep him after his fine performances last season.
However, their poor financial state means losing him for nothing next summer would be a disaster and they are trying to avoid that by giving him a new contract.
The attacker isn’t responding positively and Mundo Deportivo as reported by L10Sport claims that Barca has given him an ultimatum to either sign the new contract or he will not play.
The report says if he decides to run down his deal, they will sideline him for the entire year which would hardly be an ideal situation for his career.
This development might have opened the door for Arsenal to get their man and it means he could leave Catalonia for the Emirates this summer for a very cheap fee.
This would be Arsenal taking advantage of Barcelona not wanting him to leave for free.
It remains unclear how much he would cost the Gunners, but Transfermarkt values the 24-year-old at €50.00m.
Definition:
“Arsenal target”
Any human being that is currently alive, can kick a football and has a face.
😅😅😅😅😅😅,
My exact thoughts on Transfer every body just keep shunning out names for click bait like they are Arteta and Edu PA’s, and continues the attack on Arsenal all through the season once there ” Arsenal targets” are not bought.
Didn’t you know we had 469 targets? 🤣🤣🤣
La Liga stats for four seasons combined at Barcelona
Starts – 54
Goals – 18
Assists – 14
Season – No of games missed through injury
17/18 – 27
18/19 – 13
19/20 – 40
20/21 – 15
If we are serious about taking up this 50 million offer for this 54 starts in four seasons super star, we may as well sign Abou Diaby as our starting DM for the coming season. Won’t make a difference. COYG!!!
keep this guy far away, injury prone, and needs to work on being a better person.
Lol. Needs to work on being a better person 😅. Very subtle way to mention his racism towards asian people… We should never take this guy even if he was free agent like willian
Lol RSH I love the tactful way you phrased that!