Barcelona gives an ultimatum to Arsenal target which could see him leave

Arsenal has a long-standing interest in Ousmane Dembele and the Frenchman might be thinking about leaving Barcelona this summer as he continues to delay signing a new deal.

He has entered the final 12 months of his current contract and Barcelona wants to keep him after his fine performances last season.

However, their poor financial state means losing him for nothing next summer would be a disaster and they are trying to avoid that by giving him a new contract.

The attacker isn’t responding positively and Mundo Deportivo as reported by L10Sport claims that Barca has given him an ultimatum to either sign the new contract or he will not play.

The report says if he decides to run down his deal, they will sideline him for the entire year which would hardly be an ideal situation for his career.

This development might have opened the door for Arsenal to get their man and it means he could leave Catalonia for the Emirates this summer for a very cheap fee.

This would be Arsenal taking advantage of Barcelona not wanting him to leave for free.

It remains unclear how much he would cost the Gunners, but Transfermarkt values the 24-year-old at €50.00m.