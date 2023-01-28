Barcelona gives up on beating Arsenal to Spanish talent

Martin Zubimendi is the talent at the centre of a transfer tug-of-war between Barcelona and Arsenal and the Spaniard seems to have chosen a move to the Emirates.

The Real Sociedad man rejected an approach to leave his present employers this month, but he will change clubs in the summer.

Barca considered him the ideal replacement for Sergio Busquets, who could be playing in his last season for them.

However, a report on Sport reveals the Catalans have given up on adding the midfielder to their squad because they think he has chosen Arsenal.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have become one of the most attractive clubs in the world and Zubimendi knows he will join a progressive side if he moves to the Emirates.

The 23-year-old has developed well in Spain and we will get a young player with a decent amount of experience if he joins us.

Hopefully, there will be no change of mind from his side and we can successfully seal the deal at the end of this term.

However, we must stay in touch with his entourage, so no other suitor beats us to add him to their squad.

It would have been great to have him now, but in the summer, he will be prepared to have a proper preseason with us ahead of the new season.

