Barcelona has a response to Arsenal’s interest in their defender

Arsenal’s pursuit of Barcelona defender Eric Garcia during this summer’s transfer window has hit a roadblock, as the Spanish club has reportedly deemed him unavailable for transfer.

Recently, Garcia emerged as a potential target for Arsenal, particularly as they aim to find a replacement for Jurrien Timber before the transfer window concludes.

Garcia’s profile as a player capable of filling the desired role has led Arsenal to express interest in acquiring his services. Numerous reports have indicated Arsenal’s keenness to bring the Spanish defender to their squad.

However, these efforts seem to have been thwarted by developments from Spain. According to reports via Sport Witness, Xavi Hernandez, the manager of Barcelona, has no intention of allowing Garcia to depart during this campaign. This assertion suggests that Garcia will not be available for transfer, effectively closing the door on Arsenal’s pursuit.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Garcia has Premier League experience, which makes him an ideal signing for us if we add him to our group.

However, the defender is important to Barca, and their stance means we have to look elsewhere to find a player to bolster our squad.

We have several other defenders in the group now and we may be forced to trust them if we cannot find a new one to play in Timber’s absence.

