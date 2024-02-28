Barcelona has given up on making Arteta their next manager

Mikel Arteta is set to fulfil his contract at Arsenal and may even consider signing an extension to his current terms at the Emirates.

Having taken on the managerial role at Arsenal at the end of 2019, Arteta has proven successful, turning the club back into a contender in English football. Arsenal has been competitive in the race for the Premier League title in consecutive seasons.

Because of his success, other clubs have expressed interest in securing Arteta as their manager. Barcelona, in particular, sought him as a replacement for Xavi in the summer. Xavi had indicated that he would not extend his stay, prompting Barcelona to search for a new leader.

Arteta, a former Barcelona academy graduate, was seen as a viable candidate due to his managerial achievements. However, Sport reports that Barcelona has realised it would be challenging to persuade Arteta to leave Arsenal. The Spaniard has shown no interest in forcing a move, as he is content with his position at the Emirates Stadium.

Just Arsenal Opinion

It makes no sense for Arteta to leave Arsenal and go to Barca now, considering how both clubs are at different stages of their rebuild.

