Barcelona hatches a plan to beat Arsenal to signature of Ligue 1 star

Renato Sanches has been in the news lately and that is because he is very close to changing clubs.

The Lille midfielder has been on the radar of Arsenal and several top European clubs in the last year.

Todofichajes reported yesterday that the Gunners have him firmly in their plans and could make their move for him by next month.

They are not the only club keen to sign him and a new report mentions another big-name suitor.

Le10Sport says he was close to joining Barcelona in the summer before the transfer fell through, but the Catalans haven’t given up on him.

They are now hopeful they can finally sort out the deal in the winter transfer window.

Xavi Hernandez’s team also wants to secure a loan-to-buy agreement with Lille over his signature.

Sanches has been in fine form for his club and country in the last year and will almost certainly join a top club soon.

The 24-year-old is now more mature and can handle the pressure of winning titles after helping Lille to achieve that last season.

A move to the Emirates in January will boost Arsenal’s chances of breaking into the top four.

Barcelona is also a big club, but they have a much-publicised financial problem and might struggle to offer a better deal than the Gunners.