Barcelona includes Mikel Arteta on their shortlist of targets to replace Xavi

Barcelona will need a new manager for next season following Xavi Hernandez’s announcement of his departure from his role as head coach at the end of the current campaign. The news came as a surprise to the Catalans, with Xavi making it clear that his decision is final.

With Xavi’s impending departure, Barcelona is now tasked with identifying a suitable replacement, and they have already begun compiling a list of potential candidates. Despite the availability of numerous talented managers currently without a club, Barcelona may also consider individuals who are currently employed elsewhere.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, Mikel Arteta is among the targets being considered by Barcelona. Despite Arteta’s dismissal of speculation linking him with a move to Camp Nou, Barcelona continues to view him as a viable option. The report further suggests that Arteta is included on the shortlist alongside other candidates such as Roberto de Zerbi.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arteta is one of the best managers in European football and we should not be surprised that Barcelona wants him to become their next gaffer.

The Spanish coach will have to demonstrate loyalty to ignore their interest and remain with us at the Emirates.

