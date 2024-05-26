Barcelona is competing with Arsenal for experienced German midfielder

Arsenal has been interested in Joshua Kimmich for some time, as the German star consistently delivers some of the best performances in Europe.

The Bayern Munich player is one of the finest on the continent, and he has continued to excel for the Bavarians. However, as Bayern undergoes managerial changes, there is a good chance that Kimmich and some of their other players could leave the club.

Kimmich is on the radar of Europe’s biggest teams, and if it becomes clear that he might change clubs, more teams will likely join the race for his signature.

For now, Arsenal is paying close attention to movements around his future, but a report in The Sun claims Barcelona also likes Kimmich. The Catalans are expected to make his former manager Hansi Flick their next boss, and he might lure Kimmich to Spain.

Arsenal now has their work cut out in convincing him to join them because he might also favour a move to Barcelona if the Spaniards persuade him to make the transfer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Kimmich is one of the best midfielders in Europe, and he will certainly improve our team.

The German might also favour a move to Barcelona, so we cannot be complacent about our efforts to sign him.

