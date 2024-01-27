Barcelona is eyeing a surprise swoop for injury-prone Arsenal man

Barcelona has been linked with a surprising move for Arsenal’s Thomas Partey, who has faced injuries for a significant part of the current season.

Partey is considered one of Arsenal’s crucial players, but injuries have limited his playing time this term. The Ghanaian midfielder has shown impressive form for the Gunners whenever he has been on the pitch, but fitness concerns have plagued him.

Expected to return from a new injury in the coming weeks, Arsenal is hopeful that Partey can maintain fitness until the end of the season. With his contract at the Emirates running until the summer, there has been speculation that Arsenal might consider selling him.

AS reports that Barcelona has been monitoring Partey for an extended period and is now among the clubs interested in acquiring him. The Catalan club is reportedly keen on the idea of Partey joining them and making an impact on their squad. If Partey manages to stay fit and finish the season strongly, Barcelona could consider adding him to their squad in the next transfer window.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Barca’s interest shows why we have held on to Partey for a long time.

If the midfielder is fit, he will always be one of the best in England in his position.

