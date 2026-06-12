Barcelona is no longer counting on one of Arsenal’s targets

Arsenal have identified Marc Casado as one of the Barcelona players they have been tracking closely for some time as they continue their search for emerging talent developed at La Masia who could strengthen their squad in the future within the current transfer planning cycle.

The midfielder experienced a difficult spell in terms of form during the previous season, which raised questions over his longer-term role under Hansi Flick, and Barcelona are now understood to be open to considering a possible departure if suitable conditions are met ahead of the next stage of squad planning.

Barcelona stance on Marc Casado

According to Fichajes, Casado is no longer regarded as an essential member of the first team squad and could therefore be made available for transfer during the current window if suitable interest is received from other clubs across Europe.

This situation has encouraged Arsenal to monitor developments more closely, with the Gunners continuing to look for midfield reinforcements who can add both depth and long-term competition within their squad structure ahead of the new campaign as they assess multiple options in midfield areas.

Although Casado is not short of interest from across Europe, the majority of clubs currently showing the most concrete attention are smaller sides, with AS Monaco specifically mentioned among those potential suitors in the ongoing transfer discussions at this stage of the window.

Arsenal transfer position on Casado

Despite this, the midfielder may prefer to wait before making any final decision, particularly if Arsenal decide to reintroduce themselves into the race with a more serious and decisive approach in the coming weeks of the transfer window as negotiations develop.

Casado is widely considered one of the more promising midfield options available in the current market and could potentially enhance Arsenal’s squad, although he would still need to compete strongly for a consistent place in the starting line-up under the current system at the Emirates Stadium.

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