Barcelona is now open to selling long-term Arsenal target

Arsenal have admired Jules Kounde for a considerable period, with reports a year ago indicating that the Gunners were prepared to compete with Chelsea for his signature. Despite that interest, Barcelona were never willing to sanction his departure.

The French defender is widely regarded as one of the finest players in his position and has enjoyed a successful spell with the Catalan club. Given his importance to the team and his satisfaction at Barcelona, there had been little indication that either party would be interested in ending their association.

Barcelona have also valued the consistency, quality and stability Kounde has brought to their squad, making him a key figure within the team over recent seasons.

Barcelona Reconsidering Their Position

However, the situation may now be changing, with Barcelona reportedly becoming more open to the possibility of allowing the defender to leave.

The Spanish side are believed to be assessing their squad options ahead of the transfer window and considering ways to generate funds to strengthen other areas of the team. As a result, players who were previously viewed as indispensable may no longer hold the same status within the squad.

As cited by Fichajes, Barcelona are reconsidering their stance on Kounde and could be willing to listen to offers if a suitable proposal arrives during the summer transfer window.

Arsenal Could Receive Transfer Boost

While Kounde would reportedly prefer to remain at Barcelona, the report suggests that he is no longer considered untouchable and could become available for the right price.

Barcelona are understood to believe that the defender could command a substantial transfer fee, and they are now waiting to see whether interested clubs come forward with formal offers.

Any indication that Kounde may be obtainable is likely to attract attention from several top European sides, particularly given his reputation as one of the leading defenders in world football.

For Arsenal, the development could represent a significant opportunity. With the club reportedly preparing for the possible departure of Ben White this summer, Kounde could emerge as an attractive option to strengthen the squad. His experience, versatility and proven quality at the highest level would make him a strong candidate should the Gunners decide to pursue a move for the French international during the transfer window.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us through this link…