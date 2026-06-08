Barcelona is now ready to sell long-term Arsenal target

Ronald Araujo is one of several Barcelona players Arsenal have been monitoring, with ESPN reporting on multiple occasions last year that the Gunners were interested in securing his signature.

The Uruguayan defender has long been regarded as too important for Barcelona to consider selling and remains a key figure in their side whenever he is fit. His physical presence, defensive awareness, and leadership qualities have made him a central part of the club’s defensive structure.

Barcelona view him as one of the most important members of Hansi Flick’s squad and have not been willing to entertain offers for his services for a considerable period of time. Despite occasional speculation regarding his future, the club have consistently prioritised retaining him.

Barcelona Shift Their Position

Although Araujo may be interested in testing himself away from the club at some stage in his career, Barcelona have traditionally protected him and resisted any suggestion of a departure.

However, that stance now appears to have changed, with Fichajes reporting that the club could be open to considering offers for his signature during this transfer window as part of wider plans to improve their squad.

The report claims that Araujo is among the players Barcelona are now willing to evaluate offers for, with the club aiming to secure the highest possible fee should he eventually leave.

Arsenal Face Strong Competition

If Arsenal are serious about adding him to their squad, they would need to be prepared to make a significant financial commitment. Araujo’s profile and reputation ensure that any potential transfer would involve a substantial fee.

There is also expected to be competition from other top European clubs, meaning Arsenal would not be alone in the race for his signature this summer. Barcelona’s willingness to negotiate does not guarantee a straightforward deal, particularly given the level of interest he is likely to attract.

Arsenal’s long-term admiration for the defender remains clear, but any move would depend on their readiness to compete in a demanding and competitive transfer market.

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