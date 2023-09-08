Barcelona is planning a move for Arsenal fringe player

Despite facing financial challenges in recent seasons, Barcelona has continued to attract some of the finest talents in European football.

They have achieved this by securing the signatures of high-quality free agents, such as Ilkay Gundogan, whom they managed to sign ahead of Arsenal.

Now, it appears that Barcelona is eyeing another Premier League midfielder.

The Catalans have reportedly initiated a charm offensive to persuade Jorginho to join their squad once his contract with Arsenal concludes, claims The Sun.

The Spanish club’s track record of targeting free agents makes them an attractive destination, and they may succeed in convincing Jorginho not to extend his stay with the Gunners. This strategy allows Barcelona to bolster their squad with top talent while avoiding hefty transfer fees.