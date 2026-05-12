Barcelona is preparing to make an approach for Arsenal star

Gabriel Martinelli could reportedly leave Arsenal at the end of the season, with Barcelona already monitoring the Brazilian attacker as the Spanish club plans potential changes to its squad ahead of the next campaign.

Martinelli has been one of Arsenal’s most influential players in recent seasons and has consistently contributed important performances under Mikel Arteta. His pace, direct running and attacking energy have made him a key figure for the Gunners during their rise back towards the top of English and European football.

Arsenal considering Martinelli future

Despite his importance to the squad, Martinelli has not matched the productivity levels he achieved during some of his strongest seasons at the Emirates. That decline has reportedly led Arsenal to consider the possibility of allowing him to leave if a suitable offer arrives during the summer transfer window.

The Brazilian remains focused on finishing the campaign strongly as Arsenal continue competing for major honours, including the Premier League and Champions League. Winning those trophies would represent a significant achievement for the club and could influence decisions regarding several players once the season concludes.

Martinelli is understood to be happy at Arsenal and would reportedly prefer to remain at the club. However, there is growing speculation that a major offer from one of Europe’s elite sides could eventually lead to discussions about his long-term future.

Barcelona identifies winger as target

According to Fichajes, Barcelona are showing strong interest in signing Martinelli as they prepare to reshape parts of their attacking department. The Spanish side is reportedly uncertain about keeping Marcus Rashford beyond the current campaign and may prioritise signing a new left winger before next season begins.

Barcelona view Martinelli as a player capable of strengthening their forward line because of his experience, versatility and proven ability at the highest level. The Catalan club believe Arsenal could be willing to negotiate if an important proposal is submitted after the season ends.

For now, the focus at the Emirates remains entirely on the closing stages of the campaign and the pursuit of silverware. Once the season is completed, however, Arsenal are expected to evaluate any significant interest that arrives for the Brazilian attacker.

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