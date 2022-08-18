Barcelona is pursuing Arsenal man because he knows La Liga

Barcelona’s interest in Hector Bellerin is getting serious as more Spanish media outlets cover it.

The right-back wants to leave Arsenal and the Gunners are also keen to allow him to go.

He spent the last campaign on loan at Real Betis and did well. However, Financial Fair Play is stopping them from re-adding him to their squad permanently.

This has opened the door for other suitors to move for him, but he might move to La Liga, eventually.

Barcelona has just failed in their pursuit of Cesar Azpilicueta of Chelsea and they need a new right-back.

They considered him their Plan B and will turn towards adding him to their squad now.

Sport reports that he is being considered because he has spent time in La Liga and they believe that makes him a good choice.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Bellerin is clearly not in the plans of Mikel Arteta and he is too good to rot on the Arsenal bench.

There is no guarantee that he would play more often if he moves to Barca, however, a change of environment might be what he needs to get back in love with the game.

It would be interesting to see if Barca can beat Betis to add him to their squad, but we have to offload him.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…