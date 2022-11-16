Barcelona is reported to be monitoring Arsenal youngster

Charlie Patino has proven to be one of Arsenal’s finest academy graduates in recent times, which earned him a loan move to Blackpool at the start of this season.

The youngster has been getting plenty playing times at the club and will return a better player.

In his absence, Arsenal has also done very well, which means he might struggled to play when he returns to the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta’s side will still add more experienced midfielders to their group, which could force Patino to spend another season away on loan to further his development.

Arsenal is not the only club hoping he develops into a top player for them in the future.

A report on Calciomercato reveals Barcelona is also scouting the young midfielder.

The Catalans have been monitoring him since his days in the Arsenal academy and have continued while he is at Blackpool.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Patino remains one of our finest players. We have high hopes for him in the future.

The youngster has a bright future and we will not allow Barca to poach him from us for any reason.

If he can break into their team, then he is good enough to break into ours.

