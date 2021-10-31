Barcelona is serious about spoiling Arsenal’s plans for La Liga striker

Arsenal could miss out on the signature of Alexander Isak as Barcelona plots a move for him in the January transfer window.

The Swedish striker remains a target of the Gunners after The Athletic first reported their interest during Euro 2020.

He has continued to get better and several clubs are joining the race for his signature.

Arsenal would need a new striker for next season as they prepare to lose both Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette.

The Gunners have already boosted their midfield and defence in the last transfer window.

Adding a new top-class striker could make their team complete, but waiting until the summer before moving for Isak could see them miss out on his signature.

Todofichajes says Barca’s interest is serious and they could even move for him in January.

Their season is descending into chaos and they will target new signings to salvage the situation in January, and Isak is one of them.

As he shines at Real Sociedad, the former Borussia Dortmund striker might feel remaining in Spain would be the best option for him as he is already familiar with the territory.

Signing him in January would be tricky for Arsenal, who still needs to offload some of their current options to make the transfer happen.