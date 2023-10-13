Barcelona is seriously eyeing a move for Arsenal man

Barcelona has reportedly shown interest in Arsenal midfielder Jorginho, as the Brazilian player has been struggling to secure regular playing time at the Emirates.

Jorginho only joined Arsenal during the January transfer window as part of the club’s efforts to strengthen its squad. While he had the opportunity to leave in the most recent transfer window, Jorginho chose to remain in London and continue fighting for a spot on the team.

However, he has found limited playing time in the current season, and while he hasn’t caused disruptions due to his lack of game time, it’s uncertain how long he can endure this situation.

According to a report from ESPN, Barcelona has identified Jorginho as one of several midfield targets, and their interest in securing his signature appears to be genuine. They may look to make a move for him as soon as the January transfer window, as they seek additional cover for that role in their squad and view Jorginho as a player whose style of play aligns well with their needs.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jorginho is a good backup for our current first choice and we should keep the Italian until the end of this season.

We may even need him to stay beyond this campaign because every club needs experienced heads who will help the younger players in the group.

It would be interesting to see the decision the club makes over his future.

