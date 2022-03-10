Barcelona is working hard to beat Arsenal to Eredivisie star

Arsenal has a long-standing interest in Noussair Mazraoui and this summer presents them with a good chance to sign him.

The Moroccan would be out of contract at Ajax by the end of this campaign and he has already started listening to offers from potential new employers.

Arsenal will be smart to speak to him now and convince the full-back that a move to the Emirates is the best next step for him.

However, the competition for his signature is serious, and Barcelona could beat the Gunners to it.

The Sun claims the Catalans have already resumed talks with his entourage and have presented him with a contract offer.

Although the Catalans have a much-publicised financial problem, they have been busy landing players, albeit mostly on free transfers.

If they can offer him a good salary, he will almost certainly choose a move to Catalunya over coming to England.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have some of the finest young players in England, and it would be great to add Mazraoui to the group.

However, the 24-year-old is being represented by Mino Raiola and he will only join the club that pays him the most money.

If Mikel Arteta identifies him as the ideal right-back to challenge the current options, then we should spend the money to sign him.