Barcelona join Arsenal in being linked with a move for Dutch star

Barcelona has become the latest team to be linked with a move for Arsenal target and PSV attacker, Donyell Malen, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The 21-year-old is the product of the Arsenal academy and he only left the Gunners after not seeing a clear pathway to first-team football at the Emirates.

He has established himself as one of the fastest rising stars in the Dutch top flight.

He first attracted the attention of the Gunners last season when he was in fine form for the PSV as we reported here.

His season was cut short by an injury and that might be the reason why he didn’t make a summer move away from the Dutch giants.

However, he has recovered from the injury and has resumed from where he left off the last time.

He has already scored three league goals and two in the Europa League this season.

The report claims that Malen has emerged as a target of Barcelona with the Spanish side considering him as an alternative to Memphis Depay.

Depay is Barca’s top transfer target, but if they fail to land him, they will move for Malen, it reckons.

Arsenal has a wealth of attacking players at the moment, but every summer brings changes that might not be planned for and the Gunners might replace one of their attackers in the next transfer window.