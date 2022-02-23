Barcelona join league rivals in scouting Arsenal star

Barcelona are claimed to have joined Real Madrid in following Kieran Tierney ahead of a potential move to sign him from Arsenal this summer.

The left-back has come on leaps and bounds since joining from Celtic in 2019, quickly establishing himself as a key member of the first-team squad. His progress took a step forwards at the weekend when Mikel Arteta seemingly confirmed that Tierney was the vice-captain, possibly alerting the fans to who is set to take over the armband in the summer if Alexandre Lacazette leaves when his current contract expires.

KT may not become the club’s captain if the Spanish giants get their way however, with both Barcelona and Real Madrid now claimed to be keen on his signature, with Culemania claiming that both have received positive scouting reports.

I don’t think you’ll find a single Arsenal fan out there who would be happy to see Tierney leave the club, but a case could be made that we have two impressive options at left-back, and the club could potentially consider allowing one of the two to leave.

Nuno Tavares was thoroughly impressive when filling in for the Scot initially, before his composure came into question when gifting the ball away in key areas, but he remains a raw attacking option down the left.

There is certainly a player in there that could maybe do with a little more coaching, but the recently-turned 22 year-old wasn’t expected to be the complete player when he arrived at the club. He certainly has the potential to be a potent alternative to Tierney, but his taste of regular football could have him yearning for further minutes, and we may well have to cash in on one of him or Tierney.

While I think it’s a no-brainer as to which one to keep, we would no doubt receive more money if we were to cash in on the Scotland international, and the club could well believe that they could reinvest that in other areas of the team.

Could Tavares be ready to take over from Tierney for next season? Would selling KT be a big backwards step?

Patrick