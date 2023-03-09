Barcelona joins Arsenal in race to sign Bundesliga forward

Arsenal is now facing competition from Barcelona for the transfer of Marcus Thuram, a new report reveals.

The Frenchman has been on the radar of the Gunners for some time now as he nears a free exit from Borussia Monchengladbach.

Several clubs wanted to add him to their squad in January, but Gladbach refused and he is now running down his contract with the Bundesliga side.

Thuram will present Arsenal with one more attacking option, which should make them eager to add him to their squad.

However, a report in The Sun reveals Barca will challenge them as they consider the son of Lilian Thuram the ideal replacement for Ferran Torres or Ansu Fati.

Both forwards could leave in the summer and Barca will probably try and sign Thuram to replace either.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Thuram has had a good season and did well for France at the World Cup, which makes him an exciting player to target.

However, we will struggle to compete with Barca if the Spaniards have the resources to match our bid because most players find them appealing to join.

But if they cannot get the deal sorted, we will have a good chance of making it happen.

