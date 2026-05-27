Barcelona joins Arsenal in the race for a top Premier League attacker

Barcelona have reportedly joined the race for Anthony Gordon, setting up a potential transfer battle with Arsenal for the England international in the upcoming window.

Gordon has been in excellent form over the past few seasons and has established himself as a key attacking figure for Newcastle United, consistently delivering strong performances whenever he features. His development has attracted widespread attention across Europe, with several top clubs monitoring his situation closely.

Arsenal have been linked with the winger for some time, while Liverpool and Bayern Munich are also believed to have shown interest in the former Everton player. Despite this, Gordon has remained an important part of Newcastle’s squad and continues to play a central role in their attacking system.

Barcelona Enter the Race

According to Fichajes, Barcelona are now actively considering a move for Gordon after tracking his performances in the Champions League. The Spanish club are said to be impressed by his pace, directness, and ability to perform at a high level in major European matches.

Their interest adds another major competitor into what is expected to be a highly contested transfer race, with Arsenal also keen to strengthen their attacking options ahead of the new season. Barcelona believe Gordon could adapt to their system and provide consistent attacking threat from wide areas if signed.

Transfer Battle Expected

With multiple elite clubs now monitoring his situation, Gordon is expected to be one of the most sought-after players in the next transfer window. Arsenal’s interest is likely to focus on keeping him in the Premier League, while Barcelona’s involvement introduces a strong European alternative.

Newcastle are reportedly aware of the growing attention surrounding the player, and while he remains a key figure at the club, speculation over his long-term future continues to grow. If a move does materialise, it could become one of the standout transfers of the summer window as top clubs compete for his signature.

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