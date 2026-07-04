Barcelona joins Arsenal in the race for Ligue 1 star

Barcelona are the latest club to show interest in Bradley Barcola as the French winger’s future at Paris Saint-Germain remains uncertain during the current transfer window.

Arsenal are actively searching for attacking reinforcements as they prepare to potentially reshape their forward line this summer. The Gunners are expected to phase out both Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli from the squad, with interest growing in several wide attacking players ahead of the new campaign.

Barcola has emerged as one of Arsenal’s priority targets, with the club viewing him as an ideal option to strengthen their attack. The Frenchman is regarded as one of the best wingers in world football and could be open to leaving PSG due to increasing uncertainty over his place in the starting line-up.

Barcelona Join Transfer Race

Arsenal and Liverpool have both been strongly linked with the winger in recent weeks, but competition for his signature is continuing to intensify as more clubs monitor the situation closely.

According to Fichajes, Barcelona have now entered the race to sign Barcola and believe the attacker would be an excellent addition to their squad ahead of next season. The Catalan club are reportedly exploring alternative attacking targets as they continue to struggle in their pursuit of Julian Alvarez from Atletico Madrid.

Barcelona’s interest could complicate Arsenal’s plans significantly, particularly given the Spanish club’s reputation and ability to attract elite attacking talent despite their ongoing financial concerns.

Arsenal Could Generate Transfer Funds

Arsenal may still be in a strong position financially if they decide to accelerate their pursuit of Barcola before the transfer window closes. The club have reportedly received an offer for Trossard and could sanction his departure if suitable terms are agreed.

Martinelli is also expected to be available for transfer, which would further increase Arsenal’s ability to finance a major move for the PSG winger this summer.

The Gunners are aware that signing Barcola will not be straightforward, especially with several elite clubs now involved in the race. However, they remain determined to strengthen their attack and could still attempt to convince PSG to approve a sale if sufficient funds become available.