Barcelona joins Arsenal in the race for Premier League star

Arsenal is facing increasing competition in their bid to sign Amadou Onana from Everton.

The Gunners consider the Belgian midfielder the ideal replacement for injury-prone Thomas Partey, who could leave the club at the end of this season.

Partey will have a season left on his Gunners deal at the end of this term, but Arsenal is not expected to extend it, so he will probably be sold.

The Ghanaian midfielder will have to be replaced, and Onana looks the perfect fit for that job. The midfielder will be open to leaving Everton, which should be good news for Arsenal, but a report from The Sun reveals Barcelona has joined the race for his signature.

The Catalans join the likes of Chelsea to battle it out to sign him when the next transfer window opens.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Onana has been a terrific player for Everton and he is someone who can do a good job at a bigger club.

We fought off serious competition from the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool to sign Declan Rice in the summer and could still pull off this transfer.

But that will require us to pay attention to movements around him, establish contact with his entourage and start working on the deal now.

