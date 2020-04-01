Barcelona joins Arsenal in the race to sign coveted soon to be free agent

Arsenal has a major hurdle in their bid to sign Layvin Kurzawa from PSG as Barcelona joins the race for the Frenchman’s signature.

The Gunners have been looking at Kurzawa for some time now and he reportedly got close to moving to the Emirates in the last transfer window.

However, he decided to remain at PSG to see out his current deal at the Parc des Prince.

He is now one of the most coveted free agents ahead of the next transfer window and reports in Spain via Sun Sport is claiming that the defender is also on the radar of Barcelona.

The Catalans signed Junior Firpo in the summer to cover for Jordi Alba but he has struggled for form when he has been given the chance.

Barca considers Kurzawa, who has won numerous trophies since he joined PSG in 2015, an upgrade.

Mikel Arteta is also targeting the Frenchman after being forced to convert Bukayo Saka to a left-back following injuries to Sead Kolasinac and Kieran Tierney.

The Spaniard could be preparing to sell Kolasinac, who has been injury-prone since he joined Arsenal, as he isn’t getting any younger and the Gunners may struggle to make good money from his sale.