Barcelona joins race for Arsenal’s target to replace Aubameyang

Arsenal faces a major hurdle in their bid to sign Jonathan David in the summer as Barcelona opens talks with the player’s representatives.

David has been one of Arsenal’s targets to replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as the Gunners struggle to keep hold of their captain.

Aubameyang is a target of several top European sides including Barcelona and Inter Milan.

He seems to be considering a move away from the Emirates that would help him return to the Champions League.

Because of the lack of commitment Arsenal is getting from Aubameyang the club has been forced to target the likes of David, but they will have to battle Barcelona for the player’s signature.

Star Sports claims that the Catalans has already reached out to David’s representatives to inform them of their interest in the Haitian born Canada international.

David has been in fine form since he broke into the Gent first team. Before the break, he has already netted 23 goals for the Belgian side this season and he has an impressive 11 goals in 12 games for Canada already.

He recently admitted that his goal was to play in the Premier League and Arsenal will be hoping that he would choose a Premier League move over joining Barcelona.