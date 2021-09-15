Barcelona keen on beating Arsenal to talented Eredivisie star

Barcelona is pushing to bring Andre Onana back to their club as he runs down his current deal at Ajax.

The Cameroonian goalkeeper is one of the finest in Europe and he has been shining at Ajax.

He is currently serving a FIFA ban from the sport for drugs and he also has an expiring contract.

Arsenal first targeted him as a goalkeeper who will provide strong competition to Bernd Leno.

However, they have since settled for the homegrown Aaron Ramsdale who joined them from Sheffield United.

The future of Leno is up in the air and if the German leaves, Onana could become the best replacement for him.

However, Todofichajes reports that Barcelona is keen on securing his return to the club.

He was developed at their La Masia academy and they believe he would be the perfect backup to Andre ter Stegen.

The second choice keeper Neto wants to leave and they can allow the Brazilian to go while bringing back Onana.

Arsenal can guarantee him a fairer competition to become their number one as Barcelona almost certainly wants Ter Stegen to remain their first choice.

However, that the Gunners are struggling to play in Europe might not be appealing to him.