Barcelona leading Arsenal in the race for Premier League defender

It appears that Arsenal’s hopes of signing Man City defender Joao Cancelo have been dashed, as Barcelona is currently engaged in negotiations to secure the Portugal international.

Arsenal had been keen on acquiring Cancelo for some time, and he was expected to be their next signing from Manchester City. However, City was hesitant to let another player move to Arsenal after previously selling Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko to the Gunners.

City understands that their players could significantly strengthen Mikel Arteta’s team and are no longer interested in aiding a direct rival by allowing such transfers.

This situation gives Barcelona the advantage, and according to a report in the Daily Mail, the Catalan club is already in serious talks to bring Cancelo to their squad. Barcelona is preparing for the potential departure of Ousmane Dembele, who is expected to join Paris Saint-Germain.

As negotiations progress, it remains to be seen whether Cancelo will ultimately join Barcelona, leaving Arsenal to explore other options to bolster their defence.

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is sad that we will not get Cancelo because he is a player we can trust to deliver top performances whenever he is on the pitch.

Because he has spent most of his time at City, he will not struggle to adjust to the demands of the Premier League.

However, we have to move on and target other players now as we bid to impress in the next campaign.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…