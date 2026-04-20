Barcelona makes a decision that boosts Arsenal’s Nico Williams’ chance

Arsenal and Barcelona have long been admirers of Nico Williams, with both clubs competing closely to sign him after Euro 2024. Despite that strong interest, the attacker chose to remain with Athletic Club rather than make a move elsewhere.

Last summer, he signed a ten-year deal at the club, a decision that appeared to make clear he had no immediate plans to change teams. His commitment was seen as a major statement, particularly given the number of elite sides tracking his progress.

Arsenal Continue To Monitor Situation

However, that contract has not stopped clubs from maintaining interest in his signature, and Arsenal remain one of the teams keen to sign him should an opportunity arise. The Gunners are expected to assess attacking options again at the end of the season.

Arsenal have been tipped to offload Gabriel Martinelli this summer, and Williams is one of the players who could arrive as part of any reshaping of their forward line. His pace, direct style and attacking quality would make him an attractive option.

The winger has been in fantastic form and continues to do his best to ensure the top teams on the continent keep following him. Strong performances have only strengthened the belief that he could thrive at the highest level.

Barcelona Reportedly Step Back

Williams reportedly has a release clause that can still be triggered despite his long contract, and Barcelona had been expected to push for a reunion with Lamine Yamal in the same side.

However, according to Fichajes, Barcelona have now decided that they will not make a move for him again, having been annoyed that he turned them down in favour of signing a new long-term deal at Athletic Club.

If that report proves accurate, Arsenal could benefit significantly. The withdrawal of one of Europe’s biggest clubs would reduce competition for a player who has remained high on many shortlists.

The Gunners would still need to show serious intent if they want to complete any deal, but the situation may now be more favourable than it was previously. Williams remains a highly rated talent, and Arsenal could move strongly if they decide he is the right target for the summer window.