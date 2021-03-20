Barcelona makes Arsenal summer target available for transfer

Arsenal has been placed on alert as Barcelona makes Philippe Coutinho available for transfer in the summer, according to reports.

The Gunners were heavily linked with the former Liverpool man in the summer after he won the Champions League with Bayern Munich.

He has been struggling to earn a place in the Barcelona team in the last two seasons.

He was assured that he would be a part of the first team this season by Ronald Koeman, but injuries have hampered his appearances.

The Catalans signed him for a record fee from Liverpool and there are still some financial clauses to be fulfilled.

Mundo Deportivo says the Catalans want to avoid paying more money on his transfer and want to find a new home for him next season.

They would ideally want to sell him, but they are also open to sending him out on loan.

Arsenal wanted him as their creative star in the summer, but they couldn’t pull off the transfer.

The latest development gives them the chance to make a move for him when the transfer window reopens.

Mikel Arteta has built his creative midfield around the likes of Emile Smith Rowe and Martin Odegaard, but Coutinho has more experience than both players and has won trophies across Europe, which could make him an important personality in the Arsenal dressing room.