Barcelona makes Arsenal target available for transfer

Barcelona has made Samuel Umtiti available for transfer and the Frenchman is a definite departure from the Camp Nou now.

The defender has been a long-term target of the Gunners as they continue to rebuild their squad.

Arsenal was keen on making him their player when Mikel Arteta first became the club’s manager.

David Luiz has just left the club and he should be replaced by the Gunners considering how important he was to Mikel Arteta.

Umtiti is one of Europe’s best defenders on his day but injuries have caused him some problems.

The former Lyon man hasn’t been a regular at Barcelona recently and Todofichajes says he may have played his last game for them.

The report says he is one of their highest earners and they are keen to get him off their wage bill.

They have just signed Eric Garcia from Manchester City and that means that they have one more defender contending for a position on the team.

The report says they have to sell and have told him to find a new club or they will find one for him.

Umtiti may be struggling with reoccurring injuries, but he can become a top performer for the Gunners.