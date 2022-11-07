Barcelona makes Arsenal target their main transfer objective

Barcelona is working hard to ensure they beat Arsenal to the signature of Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans.

The Belgian has become one of the best players in his position in the league, but he is out of contract at the end of this season.

The Foxes have offered him an extension, but he is reluctant to sign it and continues to deliver fine performances for them.

The former AS Monaco man has become Mikel Arteta’s choice to bolster his midfield, but he is a wanted man.

Fichajes reveals Barca is also keen on the midfielder. Xavi Hernandez wants to add the Belgian to his squad mostly because he will be a free agent at the end of the season.

The Catalans have attracted some top talents to their squad recently and they hope he chooses to join their star-studded squad.

Although Barca has appeal, we are the better-performing team at the moment, which makes us attractive.

We are also in the Premier League, a competition Tielemans knows very well, which means he will not need much time to get used to it.

Hopefully, we can offer a deal that is good enough to persuade him to move to the Emirates.

