Barcelona making progress in loan-to-buy agreement for Arsenal’s summer target

Arsenal could miss out on the signature of Renato Sanches this summer as it emerges that Barcelona is making good progress in their bid to make him one of their midfield signing this summer, according to Todofichajes.

The Lille man has been identified as the player to help Ronald Koeman’s side become stronger.

He has been on the radar of Arsenal this summer as the Gunners look for ways to add top-quality players to Mikel Arteta’s squad.

Arsenal has a fine relationship with Lille having signed the likes of Gabriel Magalhaes and Nicolas Pepe from the French club in recent transfer windows.

However, that relationship might not save them this time with the report insisting that Barcelona and the French club are already discussing a loan-to-buy agreement.

The report states that the talks are at an advanced stage and the Catalans are confident that they will seal the deal in the next few days.

Although he is just 23, Sanches has won league titles in Portugal, Germany and France and could be the perfect midfield partner of Thomas Partey if he was to move to the Emirates.

Arsenal is also targeting a move for Manuel Locatelli and Houssem Aouar in this transfer window. If they miss out on Sanches, their fans will hope one of the those two would move to the Emirates.