Barcelona man has no interest in discussing Arsenal’s interest

Arsenal has been dealt a huge blow in their pursuit of Ansu Fati, with the Spaniard reportedly only seeing himself in a Barcelona shirt.

The prodigious talent has struggled to make a name for himself since Xavi Hernandez became the club’s manager because he rarely plays for the Catalans.

However, he has a long-term deal with them and the Spanish side isn’t thinking about losing the attacker just yet.

This means the decision to leave is up to him and a report on Mundo Deportivo reveals Fati is not keen on leaving the Nou Camp.

The youngster is prepared to stay at the club and wait for his chances to come so he can make a contribution.

Fati is one of the finest players around now and the attacker will suit our style of play, considering it is not so far from how Barca plays.

However, we will struggle to convince him to leave his boyhood team, especially when there is no guarantee he will be the star man in our group.

However, we just need to keep watching because his situation could change in the summer if Barca keeps ignoring him for a regular starting place.

