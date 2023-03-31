Barcelona man is reported to be Mikel Arteta’s dream signing

Several players have been linked with a move to Arsenal this season and one of them has been named as a dream signing for the Gunners’ manager, Mikel Arteta.

Reports claim Arsenal wants to buy Ansu Fati from Barcelona. The Spaniard has struggled for relevance at Barca in the last few months and his father recently urged him to leave the club.

However, the attacker remains committed to Barcelona, although no one knows how long he will be patient.

Arsenal continues to circle and a report on Sport says Arteta dreams of adding the attacker to his squad.

The gaffer has often rescued players who are not doing well at other clubs and turned them into top performers, as he did with Martin Odegaard.

Fati could become the next player who joins the Arsenal revolution from La Liga and it would be interesting to see if the Gunners can pull off the transfer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Fati is an exciting attacker to add to our squad and most fans will be delighted to hear about this.

However, the Spaniard seems content with remaining a bit-part player at Barca for now.

This means we might struggle to convince him to move to the Emirates.

But you never know the outcome until you try and we probably should make a move.

