Barcelona might allow Arsenal target to leave for free

Barcelona is prepared to allow Samuel Umtiti to leave for free this summer as they attempt to clear out their underperforming stars.

Cadena Ser via TeamTalk is claiming that Barcelona has placed him on the transfer market, but no team is showing interest in him, and as such, they are prepared to rip up his contract and let him leave for nothing.

Umtiti has struggled with injuries in recent seasons, but the Frenchman remains one of the most talented defenders of his generation.

He has been linked with a move to Arsenal for some time now. Although the Gunners seem to have turned their attention to their other targets, for now, landing him for free might be too good an offer for them to refuse.

Mikel Arteta is busy reshaping the Arsenal team that he inherited last year.

The Spaniard signed two defenders in the January transfer window and he will have two new ones to work with this summer as well, but until Arsenal develops a solid core, they will still need a new defensive hardman.

The former Lyon man has a deal with Barcelona until 2023, but the Catalans will be happy to reach an agreement over letting him go for free, according to the report.