Barcelona move ahead of Arsenal in defender chase following talks

Barcelona have entered into talks to sign defender Malang Sarr, with Arsenal previously having done the same previously.

The 21 year-old defender left his former club Nice at the end of his contract this summer, is mulling over where he would like to play going into the new campaign.

FranceFootball claim that Barcelona have spoken with the centre-back about a regular role in the Catalan club’s first-team next season, which could well see them jump to the front of the queue.

This could well come as a blow to Arsenal, who The Sun also claim have held talks with the Frenchman over a possible move to the Emirates, although I doubt that he would have been given such assurances over guaranteed minutes given the likes of David Luiz, Shkodran Mustafi, William Saliba and the prospective arrival of Gabriel Magalhaes also.

Sarr enjoyed a thoroughly impressive campaign with Nice this term, in his fourth season as first-team regular after breaking into the side’s senior side at the age of 17, and has been a regular for the French youth set-ups amidst his progression, featuring at each level from Under-16 up to the Under 21 side, making 44 total appearances across the international youth teams.

He is believed to have been of interest to a number of clubs this summer, with his contract situation an obvious boost to potential suitors, but it remains to be seen whether Bara’s latest advances will be enough to get his signature over the line.

Can a young player overlook an offer from the likes of Barcelona with the guarantee of first-team football included?

Patrick