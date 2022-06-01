Barcelona must find a replacement before they sell Arsenal target

Arsenal has been keen to add Memphis Depay to their squad for the next campaign as they search for attacking reinforcements.

The Dutchman is facing more competition for a place on the Catalan side’s team after the arrival of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Ferran Torres.

His manager, Xavi Hernandez, gives more playing chances to these alternatives and Depay has seen his opportunities decrease in recent weeks.

The former Lyon man will likely play more often if he leaves, but Sport as reported by The Daily Mail claims he will still not be allowed to leave Camp Nou unless Barca signs a replacement.

They believe they will lack depth if they offload him without a proper substitute and this could force Arsenal to look at other attacking targets now.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Depay has not made an impact at a big club in his career and his recent struggles are similar to his time at Manchester United.

However, at Lyon and PSV, he has shown his undoubted qualities, and we probably can get the best from him as well if we deploy a system that favours his skill set.

However, if we can get a better and much younger forward, that would be ideal.

