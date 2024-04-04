Barcelona named as possible destination for Arsenal midfielder

Jorginho’s future remains very much unclear as Arsenal delays taking up their option to extend his contract for one more season.

The midfielder has become a key member of their team in the last few weeks after stepping up in the absence of Thomas Partey.

Jorginho joined the Gunners just over a year ago as they searched for midfield reinforcements to strengthen their group.

Despite reports linking him with a return to Italy, the midfielder has remained committed to the team.

He is beginning to prove his worth at the Emirates, and several reports suggest that he will leave at the end of this term.

He has primarily been linked with a return to Serie A, but a report on Mundo Deportivo claims he is now on the radar of Barcelona.

The Catalans believe his experience, which includes winning the Champions League and the Europa League, makes him a good fit for their team.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jorginho has been an exemplary player; we should ideally keep him in the group beyond this term.

But we need to decide on his future soon and trigger the extension clause as soon as possible.

If we don’t, he might be forced to speak to other clubs while he can.

