Barcelona names their price as Arsenal continues to circle Raphinha

While there have been reports linking Raphinha with a potential move to Arsenal, it’s important to note that the player’s current club, Barcelona, has repeatedly stated that they are not interested in selling him. Despite Arsenal’s reported interest, Barcelona’s preference is to keep the Brazilian winger in their squad.

However, it’s also mentioned that Barcelona is aware of the potential market value of Raphinha and they may consider selling him if a suitable offer is made.

According to the report on Sport, Barcelona has set an asking price of around 80 million euros for the winger.

Therefore, while Arsenal may be interested in Raphinha, it remains to be seen whether they would be willing to meet Barcelona’s asking price and if the player himself would be open to a move.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Raphinha is a player who could do well on our books, so we understand why the club has been looking to add him to the squad for a long time.

However, 80m euros is a lot of money and it is hard to see Arsenal spending that on the 26-year-old, especially when it is expected that they will lay out a significant amount on Declan Rice.

Just Arsenal Show – Alfie and Rob are back for the summer! Here they predict every single Arsenal incoming and outgoing this summer, including fees and potential destinations for outgoings.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…