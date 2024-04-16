Barcelona names their price for Arsenal’s long-term target

Raphinha has been on Arsenal’s radar for a significant period, and the attacker remains a target for the club.

The Gunners had pursued him when he departed Leeds United, contending against the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United for his signature.

However, Raphinha aspired to join Barcelona, his dream club, and he patiently awaited an opportunity to secure a move to Camp Nou.

Since his transfer to the Spanish club, the Brazilian has maintained his importance on the team, yet Arsenal continues to express interest in acquiring him.

While Barcelona values him as a crucial member of their squad and prefers to retain the winger, he continues to attract attention from top clubs.

Arsenal is compiling a shortlist of players they intend to recruit, with Raphinha featuring prominently among them.

Barcelona is only willing to part ways with him for a substantial fee, with reports from Sport indicating that the Catalans are seeking a bid in the region of £68.3 million.

Raphinha has remained one of the finest attackers in Europe over the last few seasons, and he will be a good option for us.

However, it remains unclear if he is now ready to return to the Premier League, having rejected our approach to move to Barcelona earlier.

