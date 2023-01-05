Barcelona not interested in selling player linked to Arsenal

Arsenal has been dealt a blow in their bid to add Ferran Torres to their squad as Barcelona remains opposed to selling the former Manchester City man.

Torres only moved back to Spain last year after some seasons with City as he looked to help build the new Barca attack.

However, he has not been a first choice since Robert Lewandowski moved to the Catalan side, which should make him want to leave.

However, in his column on Caughtoffside, Fabrizio Romano insists the Catalans are not interested in selling him at the moment.

He said: “Barcelona want to keep Ferran Torres, there are currently no negotiations for him.

“Their aim is to keep the same squad until the end of the season and then change some players again in July.”

Torres has not had a very remarkable career since he left Valencia, but he is 22 and it is clear that he can be a top attacker in the future.

The Spaniard is one man clubs can bank on to deliver good performances and we expect him to do well if he joins us.

But Barcelona must agree to sell him before we can even make a move for him to become one of our own.

