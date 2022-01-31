Barcelona are believed to be close to a deal to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and they are now claimed to have offered Ousmane Dembele to Arsenal as part that deal.

The Gabon international hasn’t been a part of the playing squad since early December and being stripped of the captaincy after a supposed disciplinary breach, and now looks destined to leave the club.

The Catalan club need to make room in their wage budget to add Auba to their quota however, but their attempts to offload Ousmane Dembele have so far faltered.

The Independent now claims that the Spanish giants are trying to arrange for Dembele to move in the opposite direction.

We could definitely do with the extra firepower in attack, having failed in our bid to sign a top striker so far this month, and with time ticking down, this could well prove to be the best scenario all around.

Both players would likely be moving on a loan basis, although I would happily see Ousmane come in on a more permanent deal, but I don’t see him agreeing to sign for us permanently at present. Maybe if we could seal a top four spot this summer that could be a possibility…

Patrick