Barcelona offers international star to Arsenal as they look to raise cash

Barcelona ready to do business with Arsenal over Samuel Umtiti

Arsenal has reportedly been offered Samuel Umtiti by Barcelona as the Catalans look to raise some funds for their summer spree.

Umtiti was Unai Emery’s target when the former PSG boss was Arsenal’s manager, however, the Frenchman decided to remain at the Camp Nou to fight for his place.

He has continued to struggle for form and with injuries and Star Sport claims that he is now surplus to requirements at Camp Nou.

The report claims that the Blaguranas have used intermediaries to sound out Arsenal over a possible move for the Frenchman.

Mikel Arteta is looking to build his backline after taking over a poor defence at the end of last year.

The Spaniard has managed to transform the team’s overall performance but is still yet to settle on his perfect defence partnership.

He signed Pablo Mari on loan in the last transfer window and he also has William Saliba coming in the summer.

Arteta would be happy if his current defenders can get the job done, however, he knows that he might have to spend some money if necessary to correct their long-standing issues.

Barcelona has also reportedly offered the Frenchman to Manchester United as the Red Devils look for a long term partner for Harry Maguire.