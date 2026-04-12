Barcelona open the door to sell long-term Arsenal target

Arsenal have long been linked with a move for Raphinha, and this summer may finally present them with an opportunity to secure the Brazilian attacker’s signature. The winger first emerged as a target during his time at Leeds United, when he impressed in the Premier League, although Arsenal were unable to complete a deal at that stage.

He subsequently joined Barcelona, where he has developed into an important member of the squad. The Catalan club have consistently protected his status within the team, and he has remained one of their most reliable attacking options in recent seasons.

Barcelona’s Changing Stance

Despite his importance, Barcelona’s position now appears to be evolving. According to Football365, the club could be prepared to allow Raphinha to leave at the end of the current campaign. The report indicates that Barcelona are willing to listen to offers for the player, signalling a notable shift in their previous reluctance to consider his departure.

This development could open the door for interested clubs to make their move. Raphinha’s proven quality and experience at the highest level make him an attractive option for sides seeking to strengthen their attacking line.

Arsenal’s Opportunity

For Arsenal, this situation arrives at a significant moment. The Gunners are reportedly preparing to part ways with Gabriel Martinelli at the end of the season, which would create space within their attacking unit. Raphinha could represent a high-quality replacement, bringing both creativity and Premier League experience.

There is also the potential for discussions between the two clubs to extend beyond a straightforward transfer. Barcelona had shown interest in signing Martinelli last summer before ultimately securing a loan move for Marcus Rashford, which suggests there is already a foundation for dialogue.

A return to the Premier League could appeal to Raphinha, particularly if it involves joining a club competing at the top level. With circumstances aligning, Arsenal may now be in a strong position to revive their long-standing interest and pursue a deal.