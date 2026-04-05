Barcelona opens door to sell Arsenal’s long-time target

Barcelona has opened the door for Jules Kounde to leave the club at the end of the season as they look to raise funds from the potential sale of the Frenchman.

Kounde has been regarded as one of the finest full-backs in world football for some time, and he is currently enjoying an excellent run of form. Despite his importance to the team, Barcelona may now be prepared to reconsider their position as they assess their financial situation ahead of the next campaign.

Arsenal has long been interested in signing him, and, according to BeIN Sport, that interest remains strong, although Barcelona had previously insisted that the defender was not available for transfer.

Barcelona’s Changing Stance

The Spanish club has consistently demonstrated its ability to retain key players, but there are indications that its stance could soften at the end of the season. Reports suggest that Barcelona is now evaluating potential departures as part of a broader effort to generate funds.

As cited by Fichajes, Kounde is among the players being considered for a possible sale, with the club reportedly open to offers in the region of 60 million euros. This development has effectively created an opportunity for interested clubs to pursue a deal.

The willingness to negotiate represents a significant shift in Barcelona’s approach, reflecting the financial realities it is currently navigating.

Arsenal’s Potential Move

For Arsenal, this situation presents a potential opportunity to strengthen their squad with a player of proven quality. The Gunners are believed to be considering defensive reinforcements, particularly if changes are made to their current options at the end of the season.

There is a possibility that Ben White could be offloaded, and Kounde is viewed as one of the players capable of filling that role and enhancing the team’s overall quality. His experience, versatility, and consistent performances make him an attractive target.

If Barcelona proceeds with their plans, Arsenal may look to take advantage and secure the services of a defender who could make a significant impact at the club.